Floridians Can Teach without a Degree with Latest Job Opportunity

The coronavirus pandemic has left a mark on many communities in Florida. Hard-working Floridians have been left jobless, scrambling for a new source of income, while children across the state are being forced to learn at home.

The situation has created a demand for teaching, and one company is offering a job opportunity during these trying times.

Outschool is an online learning platform where parents can sign their kids up for a variety of classes. ‘Teachers’ meet with kids through a virtual classroom.

The good news is no teaching credentials are needed to be part of the team.

“It’s a great platform to be able to share your expertise even though you don’t have a college degree,” Angelica Hanon, an Outschool employee, says.

Hanon has been living with her parents since her grad school shut down due to the pandemic.

While she’s completing her grad school degree online, she is teaching two art classes in her free time.

Outschool is hiring 5,000 teachers to keep up with the demand.

‘Teachers’ get to be their own boss, set their own rules through the guidelines of Outschool and can stand to make around $40 a class.

If you’re interested in teaching without school – you just have to fill out a short application, submit a video and pass a background check.