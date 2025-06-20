Floridians evacuate from Israel while supporting its fight against Iran

Hundreds of Floridians are stranded right now in Israel as the country’s international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport, is closed because of Israel’s conflict with Iran.

But now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is helping to facilitate flights to bring them home.

“This group of 300 of us from Florida that are gonna be heading to Tampa hopefully soon,” gestured Aventura City Commissioner Paul Kruss to a group of people behind him, speaking to NBC6 via Zoom from the airport in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Kruss and his family were in Israel on a family trip when Iranian missiles starting exploding in Tel Aviv and other cities. They drove to Jordan and then took a flight from Amman to Cyprus, a popular route for evacuees.

“It was a little scary but honestly we felt fine because the hotels all have what’s called memads, the safe rooms where we all went in,” Kruss said.

Meanwhile, a group of American college students from Miami are in Israel now.

“We were in Tel Aviv, we had to leave due to the missiles being fired, we heard explosions,” said Mark Blatt, a University of Central Florida student.

He and two friends spoke to NBC6 via Zoom from an undisclosed location.

"The situation is scary, being in a warzone is scary, there’s no sugarcoating that, there’s no getting around that,” said University of Miami student Daniella Krasney.

They’re hoping to get back to the USA soon, after experiencing a lot more than they signed up for.

“And another thing throughout all this has been we’re living through history,” added University of Miami student Caleb Yoskowitz.

As Israel targets Iran’s nuclear program, striking at military and strategic sites, Iran has retaliated by lobbing missiles at hospitals and residential areas in Israel.

“It’s really shameful, it’s unacceptable, and the whole world should be up in arms about this,” Kruss said.

Kruss was asked about the mood in Israel, whether the population was united in the fight against Iran.

“Completely, left to right, it cuts across political and ideological lines, everybody, everybody, nearly 100% is in support of Israel’s actions because they understand that this is an existential threat to their being and if there’s one thing we’ve learned from history is that if a mad regime or a madman says I’m gonna kill all of you, you better take them at their word,” Kruss said.

Since 1979, Iran has been vowing to destroy Israel and the United States. The oppressive Iranian regime supports Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, terrorist groups who act as proxies for Iran.

Kruss echoed the Chancellor of Germany who said this week that Israel is doing Europe’s dirty work by trying to prevent the world’s greatest sponsor of terror from developing a nuclear weapon.