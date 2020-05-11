Floridians Filing For Unemployment Must Request Benefits Every 2 Weeks

The Florida Department of Opportunity has announced that in order to continue receiving payments, people who have filed for unemployment must report the number of weeks they need benefits by logging onto the portal twice a month to restate their need.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had initially waved this step when the state's number of unemployment claims began to skyrocket following the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing business shutdowns.

Now, claimants must again log in every two weeks to report their efforts to find work and confirm their unemployment status. The change took effect on Sunday, May 10th, apparently to comply with federal requirements.

"To comply with federal law, weeks beginning May 10, 2020, claimants will be required to return to the CONNECT system every two weeks to request their benefits or 'claim their weeks'," a press release from the Florida Department of Opportunity read.

"In doing so, claimants will confirm that they are still unemployed and acknowledge that they are able and available for work should it be offered."

If an individual stops claiming their weeks every fourteen days, payments will stop being processed.

The department added that the work search and work registration requirements were still being waived for claimants at least until May 30th, per DeSantis's directives.

According to the department's dashboard, more than 1,840,000 unemployment claims have been submitted in Florida as of May 10th.