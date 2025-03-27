Floridians may soon pay less in sales tax: House Speaker on his plan for financial relief

Financial relief could be on the way for millions of Floridians and state visitors by way of a sales tax cut.

Florida House Speaker Danny Perez announced that as part of his proposed budget, the legislature would cut the sales tax by 0.75%, from 6% to 5.25%.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Our greatest priority of the House is to make sure that Florida becomes more affordable,” Perez told NBC6.

While the cut may seem minor, Perez said it is $5 billion in savings for the Florida taxpayer.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Because of added tax mandates, residents and visitors in Miami-Dade and Broward pay 7%, while in Monroe County, the sales tax is 7.5%.

The legislature controls the majority of the current state sales tax, and the speaker said they’re looking to cut unnecessary spending.

“Where is the fat? Go cut the fat and make sure that we move forward with the savings for the people. Make sure that we get the taxes back to the people,” Perez said.

When asked how Perez addressed how this sales tax cut could affect the state budget and services Floridians rely on, the speaker said it will not.

In fact, he points out his budget proposal has more education funding than previous budgets.

“This budget has the highest budget for K-12 education in the history of the state of Florida. We increased funding per student. We increased funding for veteran teachers,” he said.

But Perez added the budget would cut vacancies, specifically any open job state agencies have not been able to fill more than 90 days.

Perez’s proposal is naturally now competing with the governor’s own to provide Floridians relief – cutting property taxes.

“We are going to be working on providing relief from the property tax situation,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a posting on X.

On property taxes, the governor has publicly said taxpayers are in a pinch, paying more than they ever have.

“At what point is your property yours and if they’re going to keep taxing you then you’re basically just saying rent to the government,” DeSantis said.

Property taxes can only be changed at the local level, but the governor thinks there could be some state constitutional changes by way of the ballot that could make a difference in people’s lives.

Perez said DeSantis has yet to submit a proposal.

“There's K-12 that gets funded through property taxes, police, fire. There are significant services that come out of property taxes, but if there's a proposal that works, we got to put it on the ballot. And the people have to choose," he said.

The 60-day legislative session is about halfway done and the sales tax cut proposal will now have to be reviewed in the Senate.

The new state budget will take effect July 1.