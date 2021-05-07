Mayweather vs. Paul: Fight Details, Tickets, Boxer Profiles

Are you ready to rumble? Well, it sure looks like retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul are.

The two held a press conference Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to promote their upcoming fight – and it didn’t end pretty.

Paul’s brother, Jake, posted on social media that he had planned to steal Mayweather’s hat. When the two were face-to-face trading insults after the presser, chaos erupted when Jake snatched the hat and ran.

With less than a month to go before Mayweather and Logan bump gloves in the ring, here’s everything you need to know about the headlining pay-per-view fight.

When is the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight?

The Mayweather and Paul exhibition will take place on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Can you buy tickets to the fight?

Tickets for the fight are currently not available for purchase. However, tickets are expected to go on sale next week. You can sign up here to receive the latest updates on tickets.

What is Floyd Mayweather’s record?

During Mayweather’s hall of fame career, the retired professional boxer went undefeated with a perfect 50-0 record, which includes 27 knockouts. He also won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades.

What is Logan Paul’s record?

Logan Paul’s record is 0-1. Paul’s only professional boxing experienced ended in a decision loss when he squared up with British YouTube and rapper Olajide “KSI” Olatunji.

What is Mayweather’s age, height and weight?

At 44 years old, Mayweather stands at 5’ 8” and weighs around 150 pounds. He cannot weight more than 160 pounds for his bout with Paul.

What is Paul’s age, height and weight?

At 26 years old, Paul stands at 6’ 2” and weighs around 180 pounds. He cannot weigh more than 190 pounds in the right against Mayweather.

Who is on the undercard?

Former NFL star Chad Johnson is set to make his boxing debut as he goes up against a yet-be-named opponent. The undercard will also feature heavyweights Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack, and super welterweight Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias.