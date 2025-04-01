Fluoride in water debate intensifies as Miami-Dade commissioners to decide whether to remove it

The future of fluoride in Miami-Dade County's drinking water is up to local leaders Tuesday morning.

County commissioners are set to decide whether to remove it from tap water.

Adding fluoride to the water is a decades-old practice aimed at supporting dental health.

Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez is sponsoring legislation that would remove small amounts of fluoride in drinking water.

Florida’s surgeon general, Dr Joseph Ladapo, urged commissioners in March that fluoride could lead to developmental issues in children, and could be harmful to babies in the womb.

Some local dentists question the data the surgeon general uses to back his position.

“It is very important to be critical of scientific studies,” Ladapo said. “My hope is that this county and every county in Florida stops adding fluoride to water. It shouldn’t be happening.”

“I trust the science," said Dr. Rick Mars, the Dental Care Group. "I follow the science community. And we should always follow the science. We shouldn’t follow a politician coming out, making a lot of noise about it because there has not been a direct correlation with a scientific study where the data makes sense.”

Fluoride is added to tap water in most states across the U.S. to help prevent tooth decay and for many decades has widely been considered a safe practice.

According to its county website, Miami-Dade first began fluoridating its water in 1958.

The site notes the amount of flouride in county drinking water is .6 to .8 parts per million, significantly below the EPA's maximum allowance of four parts per million.

But a vote on Tuesday could change all that.