Foggy Morning Leads to Cooler Temps Ushering in the New Year

New Year’s Day will see tons of sun, lower humidity and comfortable highs in the mid-upper-70s

Much of South Florida is under a dense fog advisory until 8am EST. Slow down and do not use your high beams.

A weak front arrives later this morning and this will usher in a fantastic afternoon and evening.

Most importantly, no rain tonight as we celebrate New Year’s Eve. Look for cooler temperatures and a drop in humidity.

We may even see a few 50s to start the New Year.

New Year’s Day will see tons of sun, lower humidity and comfortable highs in the mid-upper-70s.

We warm up quickly again by late this week but an even stronger front arrives this weekend.

Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s on Sunday! Coolest air in a month!

