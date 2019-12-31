Foggy Morning Leads to Cooler Temps Ushering in the New Year

Much of South Florida is under a dense fog advisory until 8am EST. Slow down and do not use your high beams.
A weak front arrives later this morning and this will usher in a fantastic afternoon and evening.
Most importantly, no rain tonight as we celebrate New Year’s Eve. Look for cooler temperatures and a drop in humidity.
We may even see a few 50s to start the New Year.
New Year’s Day will see tons of sun, lower humidity and comfortable highs in the mid-upper-70s.
We warm up quickly again by late this week but an even stronger front arrives this weekend.
Highs may struggle to get out of the 60s on Sunday! Coolest air in a month!