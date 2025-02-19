Following immigration judge firings, questions loom over massive court backlogs

Outside immigration court in downtown Miami, Ester Echeverria recalled her voyage from Cuba.

“We came in a boat with 29 people and a six-month-old baby,” Echevarria said.

Echeverria and her husband, Yudennis Cinta, came from Cuba a year ago, they said.

After leaving court, Echeverria described feeling “very happy” after a judge decided to allow her to stay in the United States under the Cuban Adjustment Act.

But her husband is still waiting for his second court date, scheduled for October of 2027, roughly four years after arriving in the U.S.

Immigration attorneys who talked to NBC6 are not surprised by the delay in appointment.

“I have people who came in last year and their first court appearance is in 2026,” said immigration attorney Willy Allen, who added the backlog in immigration courts dates back to the Obama administration and the problems have gotten worse, and the number of cases has continued to grow through the first Trump and then Biden administration.

“We 20 plus judges in Miami and I think they are close to 20 judges now in the Orlando court, which expanded,” Allen said.

But he and other attorneys agree there are not enough judges to keep up with the number of people going through the immigration court process.

According to researchers who track court data, there are more than 3.5 million cases pending nationwide.

As of December 2024, the state of Florida had more than half a million (567,226) cases pending, making it the state with the most cases in the country.

All of this is happening as a union representing immigration judges told NBC News that the Trump administration fired more than two dozen immigration judges, managers and new hires in the past couple of days.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described the judges who were fired as “…likely open borders 'judges' who would inhibit deportations; replacing them with 'judges' who will swiftly enforce the law will benefit the mission.”

But the union representing the judges said the firing of judges “makes no sense.”

“You have a president now who campaigned on immigration and removing people from the country on the one hand. And on the other hand, he’s actually firing the very judges that have to hear these cases and make those decisions…it’s a head-scratcher,” said Matt Biggs, the president of the IFPTE.

Back in South Florida, immigration attorneys wonder what happens next and how the Trump administration plans to deal with the backlog in immigration courts.

“Are they going to try to circumvent the courts?” Allen wonders. “You cannot eliminate the asylum process without having legislation approved by the House of Representatives, the Senate, and signed by the President.”

Immigration lawyers we spoke with say only about 20% of asylum cases get approved.

For Ester and her husband Yudennis, it’s all about keeping the faith and hoping for a good outcome.

We contacted the White House and the Department of Justice office that oversees immigration courts. As of the time this story was published, NBC6 has not received a response.