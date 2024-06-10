Food delivery driver fatally shot in Opa-locka identified as police search for shooter

A delivery driver who was shot and killed while dropping off food at an Opa-locka apartment building over the weekend has been identified as investigators worked to determine who shot him.

Police said 40-year-old Alejandro Linares was delivering food at the Mirage at Sailboat Cove apartment complex on Northwest 142nd Street on Saturday when the shooting happened.

Linares had gotten out of his car when someone confronted him and then shot him, police said. It's believed the incident was an armed robbery attempt.

A neighbor told NBC6 she heard two gunshots, then went outside and saw the woman who ordered the food performing CPR on Linares, who'd been shot in the chest.

He was eventually taken to a local hospital but didn't survive.

"She said she ordered some food and when the guy called her to say that 'I’m downstairs,' but from the car to the house, they shot him," said the neighbor, who only wanted to give her first name, Jessy. "She was doing CPR but it doesn’t work. After that, police came and the ambulance and they tried to give a shock but he was already dead."

Police were seen going in and out of the complex on Monday as they continue to investigate.

A person had been detained for questioning but no arrests have been made.

NBC6 is still working to find out which company Linares worked for.