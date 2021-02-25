Food Deserts in South Florida Linked to Cardiovascular Disease

Zelma Chisholm of Miami Gardens has defied the odds. She’s had a heart attack three times and is still alive to talk about it.

“You think you’re going to die,” says Chisholm. “That’s the first thing that comes to your mind.”

The 77-year-old lives with cardiovascular disease, which is the number one killer in the world. Each year, about 17.9 million people die from it. It’s also the number one killer of women and Blacks in America. In Chisholm’s case, it appears to be hereditary. But health experts say, 80% of the cases are preventable.

“Your diet is everything,” says Dr. Shaun Smithson, who specializes in interventional cardiovascular disease and is Chisholm’s doctor. “Everyone knows that the diet [is important], most people indulge in the United States.”

But for some one million South Floridians, finding healthy food isn’t easy. According Isis Zambrana, board president with the American Heart Association of South Florida, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro area has the highest number of people living in food deserts in the state.

“Food insecurity can adversely impact heart, stroke risk factors, high blood pressure, diabetes and the impact is disproportionately higher among racial and ethnic groups,” says Zambrana.

The Liberty City section of Miami is 94.7% black and 27% of the people living there live in poverty. The area around NW 60th St. and NW 18th Ave. is considered a food desert, which is an area without fully stocked grocery store and healthy food within a mile radius.

But Asha walker, founder of the non-profit called Health in the Hood, is trying to change that.

“Health in the Hood in short is the answer to food justice,” says Walker. “We build vegetable gardens in food deserts across South Florida.”

Since 2013, Health in the Hood has built nine urban farms in food deserts across South Florida.

“In these neighbors, you have access to a lot of processed unhealthy food and not any kind of leafy greens that are readily available,” says Walker. “It’s a huge problem not only in South Florida, but across the country. Food deserts are not specific to South Florida.”

But just as progress is being made, the pandemic has compounded the problem.

“We’ve already seen that the pandemic has reversed improvements that have occurred over past decades,” says Zambrana.

More and more people finding themselves in food distribution lines during the pandemic, like Chris Banks of Opa Locka.

“Stuff like this [food distribution] really helps,” says Banks. “Let’s hope it [the pandemic] ends in another month, so we can get back to normality.”

But normality will take a community effort on several fronts. Health expert say education is also key to help reducing cardiovascular disease, by understanding the benefits of a healthy diet and exercise. The American Heart Association also says they are working to eliminate social factors to poor health, structural racism and threats to rural health.

“When policy makers are thinking about cardiovascular health in communities, they need to consider things like food insecurity as well as the overall social economic wellbeing of the community,” says Zambrana.