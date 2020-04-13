Food Distribution Event Taking Place in Sweetwater Monday During Pandemic

Residents will get a chance to get free food distributed to them Monday in one Miami-Dade city amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event, sponsored by Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez along with members of the county commission and the Florida House of Representatives as well as Farm Share, takes place starting at 9 a.m. at the Vann Academy located at 400 Northwest 112th Avenue.

All residents must stay in their vehicles during the drive-thru event, which runs until all the items have been distributed.

“At a time when so many people are suffering due to furloughs and layoffs as a result of the COVID-19 state of emergency, we need to make sure those most affected have enough to eat while at the same time remaining safe and secure until we defeat this pandemic,” Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz said.

The event is the latest effort giving back to residents in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties in recent weeks during the pandemic.