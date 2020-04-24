Food Distribution Events Being Held Across South Florida Friday During Pandemic

Cars lined up before the sun had risen Friday morning across South Florida for food distribution events scheduled to help residents during the coroanvirus pandemic.

Three locations are scheduled to give food to residents in Miami-Dade County, including one at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach located at 17530 West Dixie Highway. The distribution is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., but could start earlier due to the amount of people waiting.

Two other locations are at Corpus Christi Catholic Church (3220 Northwest 7th Avenue) in Miami and at Royal Oaks Park (16500 Northwest 87th Avenue). Both events are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

No walk-ups are allowed at any of the events and all residents must remain in their cars as food will be put by volunteers.