Food Distribution Events Taking Place Across Miami-Dade Amid Pandemic

Residents across South Florida are getting a chance Friday to get food distributed to them in an effort to help during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Feeding South Florida is holding a no contact event at 14100 Southwest 144th Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Farm Share is distributing food at two locations, one in Coconut Grove located at 4000 Grand Avenue while another is taking place at 4343 Northwest 17th Avenue.

Former Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning is holding a food giveaway in Overtown at 401 Northwest 12th Street.

At the same time, those looking for unemployment benefit assistance can pick up a form in Hialeah at 190 West 49th Street or at any public library in Miami-Dade County from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.