Food Distribution & Food Drives Taking Place Across South Florida This Week

Several food distribution sites will be available across South Florida throughout the next several weeks as residents continue to struggle with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

1,200 meals will be distributed daily across four parks in Miami Gardens: Buccaneer Park, Bunche Park Pool, Carol City Park, and Norwood Park. The effort starts on Monday and will go on for four weeks.

300 meals given away at each park on a first come, first serve basis. People must be in vehicles to receive food.

Miami-Dade County schools are also giving out meals on a weekly basis, on Tuesdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. To find a nearby distribution center, county school families can use this website created by Miami-Dade teachers.

If residents have any non-perishable goods to spare, the healthy meal delivery service company Deliverlean is collecting items at a food drive every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gibson Park (401 Northwest 12th Street).