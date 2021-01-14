Food Distribution Site Opens Thursday Morning in Miami-Dade County

A new food distribution site is opening Thursday morning amid economic hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic .

The drive-thru site at the Stanley C. Myer building opens at 9 a.m. In addition to packages containing non-perishable food products, bread, and locally grown fruits and vegetables, kosher meat will also be available to residents.

“While the drive-thru is open to all in need, it is a unique opportunity for members of the Jewish community who follow strict kosher dietary laws,” a press release said.

The Stanley C. Myer building is located at 4200 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami. Cars must enter through the Federation building’s west gate on Federal Highway from the northbound lane, then make a right into the parking lot, the press release said.

Once inside the parking lot, vehicles will be directed to the food distribution site. Residents must stay in their cars and wear face masks per COVID-19 safety requirements.

Volunteers will place food packages in car trunks for a contactless delivery. Food packages will be delivered on first-come, first-serve basis.

The food distribution is being held in conjunction with Jewish Community Services of South Florida, Feeding South Florida, Miami-Dade County and Repair the World.