Food Distribution Underway in Miami Beach

Dozens of cars were lined up early for a food distribution site hosted by city officials that kicked off in Miami Beach at 9 a.m. Saturday, scheduled to run until 11 a.m.

For the third consecutive Saturday, City Commissioner David Richardson led the initiative to distribute meals at 21st Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

The high amount of cars that lined up for food "is indicative of the food insecurity as a result of job layoffs and income disparity in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic," a press release from the City of Miami Beach read.

The drive was organized in collaboration with the nonprofit Feeding South Florida.

"People are able to receive groceries that generally includes a protein source such as chicken, general staples and fresh produce from various sources, including local farmers who have excess inventory that normally would have gone to restaurants, hotels, etc.," the press release stated.

35 volunteers from the Miami Beach police and fire departments were handing out the meals. Cars were lined up as of 6 a.m., three hours ahead of opening time.

To receive food at the distribution site, people must remain in their enclosed vehicles and open only their trunks to allow volunteers to pack the food.