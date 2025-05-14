Food, Wine & Fête: Celebrate Caribbean culture on Virginia Key–no passport required

South Florida residents and visitors can enjoy the vibrant flavors and sounds of the Caribbean—no passport required—with the return of the Food, Wine & Fête to Historic Virginia Key Beach.

Now in its third year, the festival scheduled for May 17 is billed as an authentic celebration of Caribbean culture set against the backdrop of a Miami sunset.

“It's food, wine and fête. We’re so excited, we're back at Historic Virginia Key Beach in the heart of Key Biscayne, Miami,” said Vanessa James, co-founder of the festival.

A “fête,” James explains, is more than a party — it’s a cultural cornerstone in Trinidad and Tobago, with high-energy music, traditional cuisine and vibrant performances in an all-inclusive experience.

The event will feature stilt-walkers, Caribbean chefs, DJs spinning soca music, cocktails, and plenty of dancing.

“It really is more of an all-inclusive experience,” James said. “With this amazing Caribbean diaspora that we have here in South Florida, it was only right to put together a festival that really highlighted all of our culture.”

James, a proud daughter of Trinidad and Tobago, described the festival as a passion project rooted in her heritage.

“There's an infusion of Caribbean food, artists, soca… It’s just so special. Especially as a co-founder of the festival, to be able to bring it to life,” James said.

Whether you’re Caribbean-born or Caribbean-curious, organizers say Food, Wine & Fête offers a true taste of island culture.

“This is your chance to get an entire infusion of the culture, from the food, to the soca, to the music, to the artists and of course, the cocktails,” James said.

The Caribbean centered event also coincides with the 80th anniversary of Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, a site with deep roots in Miami’s cultural and civil rights history.

To learn more head to: https://foodwineandfete.com