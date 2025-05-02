Footage shows Alexander Brothers accuser partying hours after alleged assault

Videos and pictures obtained by NBC6 show a woman who accused the Alexander twins and their friend of rape partying at a Miami Beach hotel about three hours after the alleged assault, according to records.

Miami-Dade prosecutors claim Ohad Fisherman, a South Florida real estate broker, joined Alon and Oren Alexander in a "gang rape" where he pinned a 25-year-old woman inside a Miami Beach apartment on New Year's Eve in 2016.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fisherman and Alon were charged in December with one count of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators. Additionally, Oren is charged in three separate Miami-Dade incidents involving three women who say they were sexually assaulted.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Partying At The Bieber Concert

About five months after the three arrests, Miami-Dade prosecutors announced in court Friday that they obtained videos and pictures from the woman who claimed she was raped on New Year's Eve.

The cell phone footage, reviewed exclusively by NBC6, showed a group photo of the victim with her friends and family at the Fontainebleau Hotel a few hours after the assault, according to records. There are also several videos of Justin Bieber on stage including one where he is performing his hit song "Sorry," as the crowd dances and sings along.

On Friday, defense attorneys for the brothers and Fisherman expressed their anger to Judge Lody Jean about the new evidence in the case, provided to them by the state this week, a day before the victim was set to be deposed.

In several video-recorded statements obtained by NBC6 Investigates, three women describe violent sexual encounters which they say were committed by one or more of the Alexander brothers. NBC6's Amy Viteri reports

Defense attorneys said they will use the new evidence to tarnish the accuser's story and now request for a full extraction of the victim's phone, along with her sister and her friend's phones to further investigate the allegations.

"Somebody who is allegedly raped, was so unconcerned about what happened that she went to the Justin Bieber concert after that night," Jeffrey Sloman, Fisherman's attorney, told NBC6.

In court records defense attorneys stated the new footage showed, "The mood, demeanor, and energy are indistinguishable. There is no visible sign of trauma, urgency, or anything remotely consistent with the violent sexual assault."

However, Natalie Synder, one of the Assistant State Attorney on the case, stated Friday that all attorneys "were aware the fact they went to the Fontainebleau after," adding the victim was forced to go out that night despite being assaulted.

"Her sisters dragged her out is what she testified to. That they had these plans to go out for New Year's Eve and her sisters were like, 'you can't just hang out here in the hotel room? Let's go,'" added Synder.

Trial?

Fisherman is expected to go to trial in June.

However, the Alexander twins' state trial is on hold, since state attorneys announced Friday the federal government will not transfer the defendants over to them until their federal trial happens in January of 2026.

Oren, Alon, and their older brother Tal are in federal custody in New York facing sex trafficking charges.

Getty Images Getty Images

Fisherman is out on bond in South Florida.

Edward O’Donnell IV and Joel Denaro, attorneys for the Alexander Twins, have entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients.

Fisherman and Tal have also pleaded not guilty.