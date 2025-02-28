Football fan calls NBC6 Responds when game tickets don't arrive

A South Florida football fan reached out to NBC6 Responds when tickets he purchased didn’t arrive.

Alan Haimowitz bought tickets to the Dolphins 2024 home opener on StubHub months before the date of the game. He paid around $1,300 for the tickets.

But after the purchase, he says the tickets never appeared in his email or on the StubHub app.

“Usually, the week of the event you get a notification on your smartphone time to download the tickets, so I download the tickets, and it says, 'Oops, something went wrong,’” Haimowitz said.

Haimowitz says he called StubHub’s customer service number, and an agent told him to continue to check his app for updates until the day of the game. He says he was told he would be entitled to a refund if the tickets didn’t appear.

On the day of the game, Alan says he has parking passes but no game tickets.

“I call up StubHub. I go, 'I want my money back. I want the refund you people promised,’” he said.

He says the representative couldn’t escalate his claim unless he closed a dispute he filed with his bank.

The bank eventually closed out his dispute, stating the item he purchased was final sale and not refundable.

“I was at the point that I was going to give up,” he said.

He almost did give up until his wife suggested he call NBC6 Responds.

“Let me call Sasha and get in touch with you guys,” he said.

When we got that message, we sent an email to StubHub, and within days, a representative got in touch with Haimowitz.

In a statement, a StubHub spokesperson told us, “StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee ensures that every order is 100% backed - if there is an issue, we will strive to find an equivalent or better ticket or provide a full refund. We regret that there was an issue with Ms. Haimowitz’s tickets and recognize the customer is due a refund according to our policy. A chargeback initiated by the customer stalled the refund process, so we issued a credit to the customer equal to the amount paid for the tickets while waiting for the chargeback to be resolved, even though it’s outside of our policy.”

They also told Haimowitz that once the chargeback was reversed with their payment service, he would receive a refund to his original payment method.

A promise StubHub made good on. Haimowitz confirmed he received his full refund.