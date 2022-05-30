Fore! Video Shows Gator Grabbing Golf Ball on Florida Course

A Florida golfer had a hard time making par thanks to a ball-snatching alligator.

Mike Harb said he was golfing at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach Sunday when one of the people in his group put the ball on the green.

But that's when the gator decided it wanted the ball and popped it into its mouth in a video shot by Harb.

"Chase him closer to the hole that way your ball, have him just drop it in the hole," one man can be heard saying in the video as the gator walks away.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.