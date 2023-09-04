Forecasters keeping eye on area in Atlantic expected to develop into tropical system

Forecasters are watching an area in the Atlantic that has a high chance of developing into a tropical system as it approaches the Caribbean over the next week or so.

The area was located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was showing signs of organization, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday.

The NHC is giving the system a 90% chance of development over the next week, and said it was expected to become a tropical depression around midweek.

"Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic," the NHC said.

Sunday 2p EDT outlook: Chances are increasing that there will be a tropical depression in the central tropical Atlantic around midweek from #AL95, with further strengthening likely late this week. The latest updates are at: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/BINPyYGNvQ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2023

Forecasters were also watching a tropical wave over western Africa that has a 40% chance of development over the next seven days.

Also out in the Atlantic were the remnants of Tropical Storm Gert, which was quickly dissipating, as well as Tropical Depression Katia, which was also weakening. Neither posed any threat to land.