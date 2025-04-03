Forecasters predicting ‘above-average' 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. Here's why

Forecasters are predicting an "above-average" 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, with 17 named storms and 9 hurricanes expected.

Of those 9 hurricanes, 4 are expected to be major, according to the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's predictions released on Thursday.

The @ColoradoStateU Atlantic seasonal forecast has been released. It calls for an above normal season. More on @nbc6 at noon today. https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/npdt42WDMu — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) April 3, 2025

The CSU researchers said above-average subtropical eastern Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea surface temperatures are a primary factor for their predictions.

"A warm Atlantic favors an above-average season, since a hurricane’s fuel source is warm ocean water," CSU said in a news release. "Additionally, a warm Atlantic leads to lower atmospheric pressure and a more unstable atmosphere. Both conditions favor hurricane formation."

The forecast also takes into account ENSO, short for El Nino Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a naturally occurring climate pattern that influences changes in the sea surface temperature and atmospheric pressure in the tropical Pacific.

Currently the ENSO pattern is a weak La Nina but forecasters expect ENSO-neutral in the coming months.

The hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30.

An average hurricane season generally produces 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.

The 2024 season was extremely busy, with 11 hurricanes and 18 named storms. Three 2024 storms names - Beryl, Helene and Milton - were retired after causing multiples deaths and heavy damages.

The U.S.’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release their forecast in May.

The list of hurricane names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is:

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy