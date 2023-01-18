‘Forever Remembered': Foundation Announces Plan to Build Memorial for Victims of Parkland School Shooting

Fundraising is officially underway for a memorial to honor the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting in February 2018.

The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation announced Wednesday that they plan to build and maintain an official public memorial for the 17 victims who died in the mass shooting.

The announcement comes just one month before the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed the lives of 17 students and staff, and left 17 others wounded.

The memorial is set be located within a large quiet, serene preserve that is currently under construction and will be open to the public as a place to remember and reflect the souls who were taken from their families and their community too soon:

Alyssa Alhadeff

Scott Beigel

Martin Duque Anguiano

Nicholas Dworet

Aaron Feis

Jamie Guttenberg

Chris Hixon

Luke Hoyer

Cara Loughran

Gina Montalto

Joaquin Oliver

Alaina Petty

Meadow Pollack

Helena Ramsay

Alex Schachter

Carmen Schentrup

Peter Wang

Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto, is Vice Chairman of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation and the family liaison who keeps the other victims’ families updated on the progress of the memorial.

The families are advised of the steps in the process and have direct input regarding the creation of the memorial.

Victims’ families get their final say in court prior to the sentencing of the Parkland school shooter. The statements follow a nearly three-month trial, after which a jury of seven men and five women could not unanimously agree on the death penalty for the convicted killer, resulting in a life sentence.

“This foundation was established to build the official public memorial to the victims of the Parkland massacre to ensure they are forever remembered as the people they were, as innocent children with vibrant, bright futures ahead of them – educators and coaches who gave so much of themselves to their students,” Montalto said.

The board of the foundation is comprised of representatives of the families of the victims, residents and government officials of both Parkland and Coral Springs, who were appointed or requested.

“We anticipate that kind and compassionate donors will find it in their hearts to donate to this Memorial to forever remember these beautiful souls murdered on February 14, 2018, tragically taken from their families, friends and the world much too soon,” said Chair Michael Moser.