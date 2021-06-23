Forklift Driver Strikes Miami Officer During Confrontation: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating after a forklift driver was accused of striking a police officer Wednesday morning.

The incident occured on Northwest 14th Avenue and 23rd Street.

The officer was attempting to stop the forklift from driving onto the roadway and the driver of the forklift became agitated, said Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.

The driver then confronted the officer and struck him, but the officer did not sustain any visible injuries, Fallat said.

No other details were immediately released.