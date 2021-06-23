Miami Police Department

Forklift Driver Strikes Miami Officer During Confrontation: Police

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Miami Police Department is investigating after a forklift driver was accused of striking a police officer Wednesday morning.

The incident occured on Northwest 14th Avenue and 23rd Street.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

The officer was attempting to stop the forklift from driving onto the roadway and the driver of the forklift became agitated, said Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.

Local

Miami-Dade County 14 hours ago

Woman Arrested, Facing Murder Charge in Killing of Former State Senator's Son

Miami Beach 11 hours ago

Judge Rules Clevelander Hotel Can Sell Alcohol Until 5 a.m.

The driver then confronted the officer and struck him, but the officer did not sustain any visible injuries, Fallat said.

No other details were immediately released.

This article tagged under:

Miami Police Departmentallapattahpolice confrontationpolice struck
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us