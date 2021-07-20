Miami-Dade

Former Animal Rescue Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty Charges

Police found dozens of dead cats inside her North Miami Beach home in 2018

By Marcine Joseph

A judge's gavel
Cheryn Smilen stood in court and wiped away tears as the judge handed down her sentence Monday.

Police found dozens of dead cats inside her North Miami Beach home in 2018. They said the cats that were found alive were living in hot and filthy conditions without any food.

Prosecutors say this is the worst animal cruelty case with cats they have ever seen.  

“But it was horrific for the suffering that these cats endured... is indescribable In those who had to come upon that scene and assisted from the police and first responders Etched in their memories forever”, says assistant state attorney Helen Page.

Smilen was sentenced to a year in county jail with 15 years of probation. 

The judge also ordered her to stay away from any animals or animal organizations.

