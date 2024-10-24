Crime and Courts

Former Broward Sheriff's employees convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

They were two of the more than a dozen Broward Sheriff's employees accused of PPP fraud last year.

Two former Broward Sheriff's deputies were convicted Wednesday by a federal jury of COVID-19 relief fraud.

The U.S. State Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Florida announced Tracy Wade, 51, and Carolyn Wade, 49, who were both employed in the BSO's Department of Detention, were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements to the Small Business Administration, and making false statements to the SBA, all in connection with obtaining Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans based on false information.

In 2021, the Wades applied for and received PPP loans using falsified IRS tax forms, according to evidence presented at trial. They also falsely represented to the SBA that they spent their load proceeds on payroll.

The maximum sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud is 20 years in prison.

Their sentencing date has not yet been set.

