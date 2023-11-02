Former Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes dies at 80

Former Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes has died at the age of 80, NBC6 learned Thursday.

No cause of death has been given.

"Dr. Snipes was excellent at recognizing talent and many of the staff working in our office today were hired and trained under her tenure," current Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said in a statement. "The success our office has with outreach and voter turnout can be attributed to her vision for the county. She has made a footprint in touching the lives of children who are now leaders in our community."

In 2003, then-Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appointed Snipes to the role after a long and distinguished career with Broward County Public Schools.

Snipes held the role of supervisor for 15 years, but not without controversy.

She faced criticism in 2012 when nearly 1,000 uncounted ballots were discovered a week after an election.

She also came under fire in 2017 after she destroyed year-old ballots in violation of law.

Gov. Rick Scott suspended her following issues with the 2018 midterms, citing problems during a recount, including reports of more than 2,000 ballots being misplaced.

Gov. Ron DeSantis later rescinded the suspension and Snipes resigned in 2019.