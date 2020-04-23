Florida

Former Congresswoman Jailed for Fraud Released Early Due to Pandemic

Brown represented a district in the Jacksonville area and other parts of North Florida for 12 terms before losing in the Democratic Party primary in 2016

73551735
Getty Images

A former congresswoman from North Florida who has spent the last two years behind bars following her conviction on fraud charges was released early due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown was released from the prison located in Sumter County where she has been serving a five-year sentence since January 2018. Brown’s attorney previously argued she suffers from several medical issues that put her at severe risk of catching the virus, according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

Brown represented a district in the Jacksonville area and other parts of North Florida for 12 terms before losing in the Democratic Party primary in 2016.

Local

gratitude Apr 20

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

coronavirus 6 hours ago

COVID-19 Spread Quickly at Senior Facility. But for Some Families, Information Came Too Late

The 73-year-old was convicted after she lied on several forms about her income and lying on tax returns about an alleged charity she ran for poor students that officials say she used as a personal slush fund.

Officials did not say if she would be required to return to jail to finish her sentence once the pandemic has come to an end.

This article tagged under:

FloridacoronavirusJacksonville
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us