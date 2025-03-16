Former Davie high school coach charged with sex crimes against minor: Sun Sentinel

A man accused of sex-related crimes against a minor appeared before a judge.

Dequan Andre Sierra was charged with one count of unlawful sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years old and engaging in sexual conduct as an attorney figure.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Sun Sentinel, Sierra worked as a basketball coach at Nova High School in Davie.

The school's website lists Sierra as a classroom monitor.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Broward County Public Schools released the following statement:

NBC6 is working to confirm the information and has reached out to Broward County Public Schools.