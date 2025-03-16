Former Davie high school coach charged with sex crimes against minor: Sun Sentinel

A man accused of sex-related crimes against a minor appeared before a judge.
Dequan Andre Sierra was charged with one count of unlawful sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years old and engaging in sexual conduct as an attorney figure.
According to the Sun Sentinel, Sierra worked as a basketball coach at Nova High School in Davie.
The school's website lists Sierra as a classroom monitor.
Broward County Public Schools released the following statement:
