Former deputy accused of killing wife had threatened ex, court documents show

A former Orange County deputy who is accused of killing his wife, a lieutenant in the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and trying to stage her death to look like a suicide had been accused of threatening his ex-wife more than a decade ago, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Anthony Shea, a 49-year-old former sergeant, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting and killing Lt. Eloilda "Ellie" Shea, 39, at the home they shared in Orlando.

He said they had been arguing because he was caught having an affair on-duty, which prompted his resignation.

WESH reports that in 2012, the suspect's ex-wife, Nancy Shea, with whom he shares five children, had filed a petition for an injunction for protection against domestic violence.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

According to the court filing, she “discovered (Anthony Shea) has been unfaithful numerous times.”

“I am afraid of what he can do to me,” Nancy Shea said in the petition. “He has told me he wishes and wants ten men to rape me.”

The next year, Nancy Shea filed another petition with the court, saying her ex-husband had been “verbally abusive towards” their children.

Anthony Shea currently stands accused of first-degree murder in the death of Eloilda Shea.

“Anthony Shea attempted to mislead detectives by establishing an alibi and providing a motive for suicide,” an arrest report said. “The investigation determined Anthony Shea’s actions were organized and premeditated.”

He waived his first appearance before a judge after deputies arrested him.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it was grappling with feelings of "shock, grief and guilt."

"She lit up every room she entered with her infectiously bubbly personality, beautiful spirit and kind smile. Ellie was a mentor, teacher, advocate, protector, cheerleader and an inspiration to women aspiring to be leaders. A loving mommy of two little girls, Ellie served her community with grace, integrity and pride, and she will be profoundly missed," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on X.

Anthony Shea is being held without bond at Orange County Jail.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.