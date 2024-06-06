Former Dolphins player accused of distributing sexually explicit photos and videos

Two people are suing a former Miami Dolphins football player, accusing him of distributing sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves and others without their consent.

One of the victims, named Jane Doe in the lawsuit, accused former cornerback Xavien Howard of recording sex acts between the both of them — some with her consent and some without her consent — and sending them out without her consent.

Another victim, John Doe, alleged that as a child, he received a sexually explicit photograph in September 2022 from Howard when Howard was engaged in a sex act with John Doe's mother.

The attorney representing Jane Doe said they sent Howard a cease and desist in 2022 when Jane Doe learned Howard took and sent videos without her consent, but they claimed he again distributed the videos in 2023.

"John Doe, this has emotionally wrecked him to have to view a photo of his mother, a very graphic explicit photo of his mother, but for Jane Doe, it's a constant fear and wonder what else is out there and who else has seen it," the attorney said.

NBC6 reached out to Howard's attorney and is waiting to hear back.