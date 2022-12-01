Former Dolphins Star O.J. McDuffie Takes Part in Event at Broward Middle School

Students at a middle school in Dania Beach got a pretty cool surprise Thursday when a special guest came to speak: former Miami Dolphins star wide receiver O.J. McDuffie.

The nine-year NFL veteran spoke to the students at Olsen Middle School as part of their REACH program.

McDuffie said programs like REACH are a big part of making sure kids grow up with the confidence to reach for their dreams.

"Broward County has been home to me for, you know, my whole life. ever since I came to the Dolphins," McDuffie said. "It's all about a sense of community. They've been so good to me. It's important that I get back in."

McDuffie spoke to the students about responsibility, persistence and respectfulness.

"This school is one of those schools that, you know, that I was approached about coming to see. And man, the reception is amazing," he said. "These kids are going to be incredible.”

Heavyweight boxing champ Christian Thun also took part in the event and encouraged students to push for greatness.

“The REACH program is fantastic program that's there to help the kids to learn the most important values in life. respect and honor and hard work,” he said.

Some of the school's staff were as excited as the students to have a former Dolphins star at the event.

“My dad was a fan of OJ, so I am. I was so ecstatic and I think our kids, like they heard he was coming, but to actually see him and meet them, they're excited and thankful because sometimes, you know, our athletes don't always come back,” said REACH advisor Johnnita Hatcher.