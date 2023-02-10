Former Employee at Hollywood Massage Envy Arrested for Alleged Assault of Customer

A former employee of a Massage Envy store in Hollywood is behind bars after police said he sexually assaulted a female customer who came into the store for a massage over two years ago.

Danis Delgado, who was living in Texas at the time of his arrest, faces charges including battery and sexual misconduct.

According to an arrest report, the 47-year-old Delgado gave the female victim a massage on January 27, 2021. The victim told police she removed all her clothes except her underwear and the massage felt normal at the start.

Danis Delgado (Broward Sheriff's Office)

Toward the end of the massage, the victim said Delgado asked if he could massage her inner thighs. She said yes and he allegedly put his hand inside of her underwear and began to penetrate her - later making alleged comments about her appearance while continuing to play with her private parts.

The victim left the store and later contacted police to file a complaint. Police contacted Delgado, who told investigators the victim was smiling at him the whole time and he denied any misconduct.

DNA samples were taken and led to Delgado's arrest. He is expected in a Broward County bond court Friday.