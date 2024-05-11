Former Florida Gov. Bob Graham remembered at celebration of life service

Former Florida governor and US senator Bob Graham was remembered at a celebration of life service Saturday afternoon.

The service was held at Miami Lakes United Church of Christ.

Graham, who served three terms in the Senate and made an unsuccessful bid for the 2004 Democratic presidential nomination, died at 87 last month.

Graham’s political career spanned five decades, beginning with his election to the Florida House of Representatives in 1966.

He won a state Senate seat in 1970, was elected governor in 1978 and was re-elected in 1982. Four years later, he won the first of three terms in the U.S. Senate when he ousted incumbent Republican Paula Hawkins.

Graham remained widely popular with Florida voters, winning re-election by wide margins in 1992 and 1998 when he carried 63 of 67 counties.

After leaving public life in 2005, Graham spent much of his time at a public policy center named after him at the University of Florida and pushing the Legislature to require more civics classes in the state’s public schools.