Former Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez officially named FIU's president

The board of trustees at Florida International University on Monday officially named former Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez as the school's president.

For the first time in its history, FIU has named a woman to be its president.

Nuñez is also the first FIU alumna to lead the university and its 55,000.

The vote by the board of trustees was unanimous.

Nuñez was previously serving as the university's interim president and is seen as a heavy hitter who can steer funding from Tallahassee to the campus.

She said her immediate priority is to make sure the state legislature appropriates the money FIU needs to continue its upward trajectory in the national ranking.

Earlier in the morning, there was a small student demonstration outside the ballroom focusing on the university police department’s decision to partner with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to potentially detain and deport undocumented students

NBC6 asked Nuñez about those concerns and about the Trump administration's stance against international students.

"I can tell you that we have a responsibility to follow the law, so certainly that is a possibility but we'll have to monitor that situation, it's a delicate situation and I understand it," she said.

She also said 18 students who had their visas revoked are now back on campus, and also that there are 129 graduate students from so-called countries of concern, such as China, who might be on the federal chopping block.

Nuñez is taking office at a time when higher education is under the microscope nationally but said she’s confident that she can bring this university over any and all hurdles that might be out there.