Former Florida Mayor Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Federal agents discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on Kevin Hohn's computer, including some that appeared to have been secretly taken in his home

A former mayor of a small Florida city has been arrested on child pornography possession and distribution charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Kevin Hohn, 65, is a former mayor of Brooksville, a city north of Tampa.

Federal agents discovered more than 100 images of child pornography on his computer, including some that appeared to have been secretly taken in his home. The criminal complaint says that investigators identified his address as one that distributed child pornography images and a video.

On Friday, investigators conducted a search warrant in Hohn's home and found more than 100 images depicting naked prepubescent and teenage girls. Some of these images appeared to have been secretly shot inside his home.

Before he was a city council member and mayor in 2014, Hohn was an Internal Revenue Service agent who investigated money laundering, public corruption and organized crime cases. A recent biography on a local newspaper says he later was a coach for an after-school golf program.

Hohn faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

