Former Florida Mayor Found Guilty in Scheme With Predecessor

Terrence Rowe entered a guilty plea in December on two charges involving a scheme with another former Port Richey mayor to intimidate an officer

The former acting mayor of a Florida city was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a scheme with his jailed predecessor.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that 65-year-old Terrence Rowe was sentenced recently to two years probation and 50 hours of community service. Rowe, who was mayor of Port Richey, was also ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Rowe pleaded guilty in December to two felony charges after a March 3 phone call with jailed former Port Richey mayor Dale Massad. Authorities say the two discussed ways to intimidate a police officer who was investigating Massad's case.

Massad, 69, is jailed on attempted murder charges after he was accused of firing shots at a Pasco County Sheriff’s SWAT team trying to serve a warrant at his home Feb. 21. The raid was part of a state investigation into allegations that Massad, a former physician, was practicing medicine without a license.

Massad awaits trial on those charges. He previously was convicted by a jury for taking part in the intimidation scheme.

