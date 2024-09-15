Former Florida paramedic accused of sexually assaulting woman inside ambulance

A former paramedic is facing serious charges, after investigators said he assaulted a woman he was supposed to be helping.

Authorities in Central Florida arrested James Melady of Daytona Beach last week. He's been charged with sexual battery and video voyeurism on an adult.

Daytona Beach Police said they had been investigating the 37-year-old, when they came across a disturbing video that showed Melady molesting an unconscious woman inside an ambulance, while she was being taken to a hospital in Flagler County.

The alleged incident happened in October of 2021 while Melady was working for the Flagler County Fire Rescue.

The events that led up to the ambulance ride were not released and the victim was completely unaware of the attack until authorities contacted her, investigators said.

Video showed Melady setting up and moving the recording device throughout the incident and clearly depicted his face, according to an arrest report.

The Flagler County Sheriff reacted to the disturbing news in interview with WESH, an affiliate of NBC6.

"To me, there is nothing more disgusting than what this pervert did," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

He's now hoping that more potential victims come forward.

"We believe that there are probably many other victims and if people think that they are a victim of this paramedic, they need to call us," Sheriff Staley added.

Detectives said Melady told them that he retired from the Flagler County Fire Rescue earlier this year. He remains at the Volusia County jail without bond.