Former Florida State Senator Faces Son's Alleged Killer in Court

A former Florida state senator was overwhelmed with emotion as she faced her son's alleged killer in court for the first time Thursday.

Friends and family tried to console Daphe Cambell in a Miami-Dade courtroom when she saw Lakoria Washington, who was charged in the fatal shooting of Jason Campbell.

"Ladies and gentlemen, please, I know it’s emotional for all of you, but in the court of law we have to be respectful," the judge said.

After the court hearing, Daphne Campbell wept in the hallway, saying how much she missed her son.

This was the family’s first time seeing Washington since she was arrested for Jason Campbell’s death last month.

Washington is facing new charges of second-degree murder and now possibly first-degree murder.

The 24-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Campbell at the Monte Carlo Condominiums in northwest Miami-Dade.

"He has three small children and now they don’t have a father. It’s a very terrible thing," said family friend Bernard Jennings. "I can’t imagine what they are going through as a family."

Family members say the 23-year-old was shot in while he was sleeping at the apartment of a woman he was dating. They also believe Washington is the ex-girlfriend of the woman Campbell was seeing at the time.