Former FSU, NFL Player Arrested in South Florida in Deadly Double Shooting

A former star wide receiver for the FSU Seminoles football team and in the NFL was arrested early Wednesday and faces multiple charges after a deadly double shooting

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office officials say an incident took place just after midnight in the city of Lake Park.

When deputies arrived to the scene of the shooting, they found one person dead a short distance away in the city of West Palm Beach and found out another person had been taken to an area hospital.

Deputies were able to identify and arrest 25-year-old Travis Rudolph, who was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Rudolph is being held on no bond and will make his first court appearance Thursday.

Officials have not released the victim’s identity. Investigators have also not released the cause of the altercation that led to the shooting.

Rudolph was a high school star in West Palm Beach before signing with the Seminoles, where he played for three seasons and finished his career with 18 touchdown receptions and helped lead FSU to an Orange Bowl victory to end the 2016 season.

He signed with the NFL’s New York Giants in 2017 and played for two seasons in the NFL. He most recently played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.