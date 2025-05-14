Tamarac

Former head of BSO's Tamarac unit fired months after triple murder

Jemeriah Cooper was one of several BSO employees demoted or placed on leave following the murder of Mary Gingles, her father and her neighbor.

The former head of the Broward Sheriff's Office Tamarac unit has been fired months after he was demoted following a triple murder.

NBC6 confirmed Tuesday that Jemeriah Cooper was demoted to deputy after Nathan Gingles allegedly shot and killed his wife, along with her father and neighbor, back in February.

Cooper was one of several BSO employees demoted or placed on leave after it was revealed Gingles' wife had previously notified BSO about threats made by her husband.

The reason given on Cooper's termination form is "failure to meet probationary standards," BSO said.

Mary Gingles, David Ponzer, Andrew Ferrin
Broward Sheriff's Office, Family Photos
Broward Sheriff's Office, Family Photos
Mary Gingles, David Ponzer, Andrew Ferrin

Gingles faces three first-degree murder charges along with kidnapping, child abuse, child neglect, burglary and interference with custody.

Officials said Gingles gunned down his estranged wife, 34-year-old Mary Gingles, her father, 64-year-old David Ponzer, and their neighbor, 36-year-old Andrew Ferrin.

The shocking killings were committed in front of the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter, investigators said.

