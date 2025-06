A former Hialeah Police chief was arrested on Monday, officials said.

The former chief was identified as Sergio Velazquez.

While details on Velazquez' arrest are limited, a press conference will be held by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Hialeah Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves.

The press conference will begin at 2:00 p.m.

This is a developing story.