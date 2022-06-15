Miami-Dade

Former Hialeah Police Officer Acquitted of Charges After 2021 Arrest

Armondo Perez was acquitted on all 10 charges after he was arrested in April 2021 for allegedly writing bogus traffic citations in the city

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former officer in the Hialeah Police Department was acquitted Monday of all charges stemming from his 2021 arrest for allegedly falsifying tickets.

Armondo Perez was acquitted on all 10 charges after he was arrested in April 2021 for allegedly writing bogus traffic citations in the city.

The second officer arrested, Ernesto Arias-Martinez, took a plea deal after his arrest.

Perez had faced five counts of falsifying public records and five counts of official misconduct.

Hialeah Police have not commented on the acquittal at this time.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadearrestHialeah Police Department
