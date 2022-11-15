Former High School Assistant Coach Accused of Sexual Relationship With Minor

A former college football player and assistant coach for South Broward High School is facing multiple charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor student.

Maquedius Bain, 28, was arrested Monday by Hollywood Police and faces multiple counts of sexual battery with a minor between the age of 12 to 17.

Police said the girl’s mother found explicit text messages between the alleged victim and Bain, who is a former football player for Louisiana State University.

The girl had the suspect stored in her phone as “Father,” police said. The alleged victim described the two had a father/daughter bond.

The two also allegedly had sex multiple times in Bain’s car, police said. Investigators also said they found explicit photos of the coach in the student’s phone.

In court Tuesday, the judge ordered Bain not to go onto school campuses and to stay away from children and the victim.

Bain is being held on a $1 million bond. He’s also charged with engaging and soliciting sexual conduct as an authority figure and traveling to meet a minor.

Broward County Public Schools said Bain was a temporary employee as an assistant coach at the school for a year, and he has since been terminated.