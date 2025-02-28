Miami Springs

Former Little League volunteer in Miami Springs arrested on child porn charges

Adrian Cotera, 37, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, Miami Springs Police officials said

A Miami Springs father who was a former Little League volunteer has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Adrian Cotera, 37, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, Miami Springs Police officials said.

Adrian Cotera
Police said they began an investigation after receiving a cyber tip linking an IP address to the download of child pornography.

That led investigators to a home linked to Cotera, who was arrested without incident, officials said.

Police said Cotera, who had no prior criminal history, confessed to the crime.

Cotera was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Cotera is a father who had been a volunteer coach for Miami Springs Little League.

"We are aware of the arrest of Adrian Cotera and he is no longer a volunteer coach for Miami Springs Little League," the organization's president, Fred Gonzalez, said in a statement. " We are very proud of the work the Miami Springs Police Department continues to do to keep our community safe."

Miami Springs
