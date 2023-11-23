Miami Beach

Former Miami Beach commission candidate arrested on domestic violence charge, bonds out

Marcella Novela, 45, was arrested and booked into a Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on a charge of domestic violence battery, records showed

A former Miami Beach commission candidate has been arrested on a domestic violence charge just days after losing her race.

Marcella Novela, 45, was arrested and booked into a Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on a charge of domestic violence battery, records showed.

Details of the arrest were unknown.

Her husband, Miami real estate executive Ricardo Dunin Borkowsky, 64, was also arrested on a domestic violence battery charge, the Miami Herald reported.

Jail records showed Novela and Borkowsky were both granted a $1,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Novela is an activist and Chair of Art in Public Places for the City of Miami Beach.

She narrowly lost the Nov. 7 election for Miami Beach's Group 6 commission seat to Miami Beach Planning Board member Joe Magazine by less than 70 votes out of more than 12,900 cast.

