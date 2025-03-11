Former Miami commissioner Ken Russell running for mayor

A former Miami city commissioner wants to be the mayor.

Ken Russell filed paperwork at Miami City Hall Tuesday, setting the stage for him to run for mayor in November 2025.

Current mayor Francis Suarez is termed out and can't run for re-election.

"Corruption in Miami isn’t just an open secret — it’s a way of doing business," Russell wrote in a news release Tuesday announcing his candidacy.

"Pay-to-play shakedowns, government weaponization against its own people, elected officials using public office for personal gain — Miami deserves better. I’ve fought corruption before, and I’m running for Mayor to take out the garbage at City Hall," he said.

Russell won election to the city commission in 2015 and left city hall in 2022.

While commissioner Russell represented District 2, which includes a large strip of waterfront areas from Coconut Grove through downtown and into the Morningside neighborhood.

Russell’s priorities over the years have ranged from climate change and the environment to good government.

He also previously ran for Congress and the U.S. Senate.

Several other people have filed paperwork to run for Miami Mayor.

Election Day is November 4th.