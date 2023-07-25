Former Miami-Dade Commission candidate arrested on campaign finance charges

Former Miami-Dade County Commission candidate Sophia Lacayo was arrested Tuesday and faces 21 campaign finance-related charges, according to online records.

Lacayo, 45, was arrested at Miami International Airport and remained in jail on a $14,500 bond.

Miami-Dade Corrections Sophia Lacayo mugshot in July 2023

The former Sweetwater commissioner was accused of falsely reporting funds in her loss to former Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez during last year's campaign for the District 12 commission seat.

It was during that campaign when Bermudez questioned where more than $1.9 million that Lacayo reported came from. Lacayo said that about $1 million of the funds were mostly from her own accounts.

The state attorney's office is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday detailing the charges against her.

In 2020, Lacayo resigned from her post in Sweetwater after she pled guilty to a perjury charge after authorities say she lied about where she lived when running for office.