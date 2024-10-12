Former Miami-Dade Corrections Officer accused of exploiting her elderly neighbor

A former Miami-Dade Corrections Officer is accused of exploiting her elderly neighbor by placing him in an assisted living facility and taking control of all his assets.

The former corrections officer has already had a taste of jail; however, this time, the 51-year-old is an inmate accused of taking advantage of one of the most vulnerable individuals.

“In this situation, it’s really sad to me. It’s very sad because the victim had nobody. His family had all passed on. He was severely mentally disabled, with the mentality of a 9-year-old. He had nobody to take care of him,” said Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar.

The victim, Thomas Chiappetta, couldn’t even depend on his Miramar neighbors. One of them, Carmelia Newbold, is now accused of doing the exact opposite.

Investigators say Newbold exploited the 71-year-old man even after he died.

“And then you have the defendant, who at the time was a corrections officer, a law enforcement person supposed to protect the public, and she allegedly took advantage of him. She allegedly stole his property and his assets,” said Kiar.

According to Kiar and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a thorough investigation revealed that Chiappetta’s sister died in 2020. She was his sole caregiver. After her death, Newbold allegedly created a power of attorney, supposedly signed by Chiappetta, giving Newbold legal authority over the victim and all his assets.

But investigators say Chiappetta was mentally incapable of signing a power of attorney.

Newbold is accused of using the fraudulent power of attorney to open a probate case for Chiappetta’s sister’s estate, making herself his personal representative.

“And then, right when that happened, the defendant allegedly made a quitclaim deed where the property was then deeded to her. She then allegedly placed the victim in an assisted living facility. She was allegedly receiving the victim's Social Security checks and life insurance from both his sister,” said Kiar.

Newbold also made herself the beneficiary of Chiappetta’s life insurance. He passed away in 2022. “I think it’s disgusting. I think it’s terrible, and unfortunately, we see it all the time,” said Kiar.

Newbold is charged with exploitation of the elderly and organized fraud.