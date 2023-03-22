Former Miami-Dade HOA President Accused of Stealing Thousands of Dollars

The former president of a Miami-Dade condominium homeowner's association was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the HOA.

Gerald Deangelo, 56, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree grand theft, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Investigators said while he was president, Deangelo withdrew approximately $18,940 from the HOA's account between April 2018 and April 2019. When asked for receipts, he allegedly provided fabricated invoices and records for labor services and contracted work that could not be confirmed, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Gerald Deangelo

Deangelo also allegedly withdrew money meant for contractual services during the weekends and outside normal business hours.

Police also allege many housing units went without proper care or maintenance or went unrepaired.

Deangelo served on the HOA board of directors since 2004 and was elected president during his 15-year tenure. He was removed from the board in 2019 after the account he controlled for the HOA was almost depleted.

NBC 6 reached out to the HOA for comment.